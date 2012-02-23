* Annual inflation eases slightly to 4.01 pct

* Core prices rise more than expected

* Analyst sees central bank on hold, despite prices

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexican price pressures were muted in the first half of February, easing the annual inflation rate to a whisker above the central bank's target ceiling, helping to anchor expectations that the bank will keep interest rates steady.

Inflation in the 12 months through mid-February rose 4.01 percent, a hair above the 4 percent annual inflation target ceiling and easing from the 4.05 percent rate in the year through end-January.

The median forecast in Reuters poll was for 4.11 percent in the year to Feb. 15.[ID: nL2E8DH91Y]

In the first half of February, consumer prices rose 0.07 percent lower than the 0.18 percent expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Higher tobacco prices were partly offset by a drop in the cost of tomatoes.

A government program to cut fuel subsidies and stubbornly high prices for tortillas, the corn patties that are Mexico's top food staple, are two factors that will likely hold inflation around the 4 percent level for most of the year, said one analyst.

"Does 4 percent inflation mean that the central bank will increase rates? No," said Benito Berber, an analyst at Nomura Securities in New York. "My sense is that Mexico will not act (to raise rates) before the (U.S.) Federal Reserve in 2014."

Mexico's central bank has kept rates on hold at 4.5 percent for 2-1/2 years.

On Wednesday, the head of Mexico's central bank said that he was not concerned about near-term inflation as the uptick driven by higher food prices was offset by slack in the overall economy. [ID: nL2E8DMBD4]

On Thursday, Carstens again said that he was not concerned about inflation pressures, noting that they were chiefly explained by temporary factors such as a severe dry spell in northern Mexico that is disrupting agricultural output.

"It was very low," Carstens said of the recent inflation data, addressing an investment conference in Mexico City. "And, really, it could have been lower were it not for outside factors like commodity prices as well as a Mexican drought."

"For this year and next, we at the Banco de Mexico expect inflation to be stable at between 3 and 4 percent, with growth also between 3 and 4 percent, perhaps closer to 4 percent this year if the U.S. economy continues to show more encouraging signs of growth," Carstens added.

Alberto Ramos, economist with Goldman Sachs, said that the central bank is unlikely to shift rates simply because some volatile prices are on the rise.

"Part of the December and January inflation surprise was driven by the volatile perishable food component," he wrote in a research note. "At this stage there is no evidence of either demand-pull or labor market driven cost-push pressures on inflation."

Core prices, which strips out volatile factors like energy costs, rose 0.26 percent in the first half of February while analysts had expected a 0.20 percent increase.