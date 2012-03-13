* Industrial production up 0.8 percent in Jan
* Annual growth accelerates to 4.2 percent
* Manufacturing solid, construction picks up
MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexican industrial
output climbed unexpectedly in January, posting a third straight
monthly rise as factories maintained a solid pace and bolstering
the case for interest rates to stay on hold.
Industrial production rose 0.8 percent in January from
December, beating the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.1
percent dip, the national statistics agency said Tuesday.
Output was 4.2 percent higher than the same period a year
ago, also surpassing poll expectations for a 2.9 percent rate
and faster than December's 2.8 percent yearly expansion.
The increase was driven by a solid performance in
manufacturing, up 0.98 percent in the month, although easing
slightly from December's 1.25 percent growth rate.
Expansion in construction activity accelerated to 0.82
percent, more than double the previous month, while mining
production fell 0.44 percent.
Solid U.S. employment data should support decent demand for
Mexican exports, although the economy is still seen decelerating
this year to grow about 3.5 percent.
The Banco de Mexico is expected to keep interest rates on
hold at 4.5 percent on Friday and through the rest of the year,
according to a Reuters poll and investors' bets in the interest
rate swap market..