* Annual inflation eases to 3.41 pct in April from 3.73 pct
* First fall in monthly consumer prices in year
* Weak peso to dissuade policymakers from rate cut
By Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, May 9 Mexican inflation fell in
April to its lowest since October, but a renewed slump in the
peso will keep policymakers worried about a rebound in prices
and make them hesitant to lower borrowing costs.
Inflation dropped to 3.41 percent in April from 3.73 percent
in March, in line with analysts' expectations and closer to the
central bank's 3 percent target, according to data from the
statistics office released on Wed nesday.
Last month, the central bank dashed market bets for a cut in
its main 4.50 percent interest rate, citing a better growth
outlook and balanced risks to inflation.
Consumer prices fell 0.31 percent in the month, the first
decline since May last year, but less than forecasts of a 0.35
percent drop, according to a Reuters poll.
The fall was driven by a one-time renewal of government
electricity subsidies and lower prices for fruit and vegetables,
especially green tomatoes and bananas, which had been hit by bad
weather conditions.
But inflation worries will be kept alive by continued gains
in core inflation, a more stable measure of price pressures that
strips out volatile energy and fresh produce prices.
The Banco de Mexico has been looking closely at core
services inflation, which shows domestic price pressures. This
slowed in the month, but the annual rate accelerated to 2.48
percent.
"That has been going up a little bit and reduces their
freedom for a rate cut," said Nomura Securities analyst Benito
Berber. "I think that this won't make them very comfortable,
even if the exchange rate was OK, which obviously it is not."
The peso has fallen about 7 percent in the last six weeks
amid political uncertainty in Greece -- pushing up the prices of
imported goods .
The central bank has said an improvement in global markets
-- code for a solid peso -- is one precondition for a rate cut.
The overall core price index, which strips out some volatile
food and energy prices, rose 0.15 percent during the month
from 0.24 percent in March. Analysts had expected a
gain of 0.12 percent.
The goods component of the core index, which should show the
biggest impact from a weaker peso, accelerated to a 0.32 percent
increase on a monthly basis.