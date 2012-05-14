* Industrial output +1.6 pct from Feb; poll saw +0.97 pct
* Index up 3.1 pct from year ago; poll saw +3.34 pct
* Auto output up over 30 pct in April
MEXICO CITY, May 14 Mexican industrial output
rose at its fastest pace in March in just over two years on a
surge in building that bodes well for a stronger economy and
steady interest rates this year.
Production climbed 1.55 percent from February,
beating estimates, fueled by a 2.24 percent jump in construction
and a 1.11 percent rise in manufacturing, the national
statistics agency said on Monday.
Mexican factories are showing strength despite signs of
slowing global growth, while the robust building data suggests
consumers are buying more houses, analysts said.
"It looks like the domestic economy is gaining some more
momentum than expected," said Sergio Luna, head of economic
research at Citigroup unit Banamex in Mexico City, who added
that first-quarter growth data may be surprisingly strong.
Latin America's No. 2 economy likely sped up after a
sluggish end to 2011 to grow 1.34 percent during the first three
months this year, according to a Reuters poll ahead of gross
domestic product data on Thursday.
Month-on-month output in March rose at its fastest pace
since February 2010. Analysts expected output to only grow 0.97
percent from February, when a leap year effect pushed down the
measure by 1.39 percent.
Mexico's central bank is leaning toward an interest rate cut
but weakness in the peso is likely to stay its hand in the short
term and stronger-than-expected growth could further back bets
that policymakers will keep Mexico's 4.5 percent benchmark rate
on hold into next year.
BUILDING BOOST
Construction may be getting an additional boost as state
government's push through public works projects in order to gain
support before July 1 presidential and congressional elections.
Industrial output was 3.1 percent higher than a year ago,
. Analysts had forecast a 3.34 percent rise.
Mexico's factories rely on demand from the United States,
which buys nearly 80 percent of local exports.
A separate report showed Mexican auto exports jumped 19.5
percent in April from the same month a year earlier, while
production rose 30.7 percent last month, the automotive industry
association AMIA said on Monday.
Global auto companies such as U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co.
, Germany's Volkswagen, and Japan's Nissan
Motor Co exported a record 2.1 million vehicles from
Mexico last year.
Auto exports to the United States jumped 26.5 percent in
April. Luna said industrial output would be bolstered this year
by new models set to start production.
Car exports to Latin America slipped 7.4 percent in April
following moves by Brazil and Argentina to protect their local
car makers from Mexican exports.
For the statistical agency's March industrial data report in
Spanish, please go to URL: