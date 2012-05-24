* Annual inflation accelerates to 3.71 percent
* Power subsidies drive headline prices down
* Weak peso may drive prices higher
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, May 24 Mexican annual inflation
rose in early May and the threat that a sharply weaker peso
could fan consumer prices higher will likely keep the central
bank from cutting interest rates this year.
Annual inflation accelerated to 3.71 percent in the first
half of May from 3.41 percent at the end of April, the national
statistics agency said on Thursday.
While in line with expectations, the jump pushed inflation
closer to the central bank's 4-percent limit for acceptable
price increases. Policymakers have kept benchmark interest rates
on hold at 4.5 percent since mid-2009.
Analysts say currency weakness has kept Mexico from
following Brazil's move to slash borrowing costs in order to
cushion the economy from the global impact of a recession in
Europe.
Mexico's peso spiked past 14 per dollar this week, heading
toward a multi-year low, and policymakers are eyeing the risk
that a prolonged period of currency weakness could drive up
import prices and fuel inflation.
"As long as this situation persists, it diminishes the
chances of a cut," said Banamex analyst Arturo Vieyra. "This
increase in May marks, for us, the start of an ascending trend
in annual inflation."
Banamex projects annual inflation will climb to 4.2 percent
in the third quarter before cooling back to 3.7 percent by the
end of the year.
Mexican interest rate swaps were little moved by Thursday's
data.
PESO PRESSURE
Consumer prices in Mexico slipped 0.48 percent
in the first half of May, compared with a 0.47 percent dip
expected by analysts. The temporary effect of the renewal of
government electricity subsidies drove the drop.
Core prices, which strip out volatile factors
like energy costs, were up 0.14 percent in May, compared with a
0.11 percent rate forecast in the Reuters poll.
Mexico's peso has slumped about 10 percent since mid-March
to hit its weakest since November, triggering the first central
bank dollar auction since 2009.
Data suggested that peso weakness since last year has been
feeding into inflation. Core merchandise prices rose at a
3.09-percent annual rate, compared to a 2.39 percent rate in
early May 2011.
The data did not register the impact of the sharp losses in
the peso since last month, reflecting instead a rebound seen in
the first quarter, said Italo Lombardi of Standard Chartered in
New York.
"We continue to see a pretty benign inflation scenario in
Mexico," he said.
Core services prices rose at an 2.66 percent annual clip in
the first half of May, underscoring the recovery of domestic
demand that could drive inflation higher in the coming months.
The central bank this month revised up its growth outlook
for 2012 to as high as 4.25 percent on stronger domestic demand
and healthy exports to the United States, which buys nearly 80
percent of Mexico's exports.