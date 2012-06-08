MEXICO CITY, June 8 Mexican gross fixed
investment rose 1.2 percent in March from the
previous month, the national statistics agency said on Friday.
The measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new
construction was up 6.9 percent from the same month a year
earlier.
The construction sector grew 5.6 percent in March compared
to March 2011 due to more housing and infrastructure building,
including spending on roads and bridges, the statistics agency
said.
The gauge, a lagging indicator, provides a delayed measure
of sentiment on big capital investments in Mexico.
Mexico's economy started the year strongly, helped by demand
for its manufactured goods in the United States. The central
bank lifted its growth forecast for 2012 in May to a range of
from 3.25 percent to 4.25 percent.