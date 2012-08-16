* Mexico growth eases to 0.9 pct q/q in Q2

* Annual growth slows to 4.1 percent on softer U.S.

* Domestic economy holding up well

* Economists, investors see no change to interest rates

By Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 16 Mexico's economy lost momentum in the second quarter as U.S. consumers cut back their spending, denting exports in Latin America's second-largest economy, although services expanded strongly in a good sign for domestic drivers of growth.

The economy grew 0.9 percent in the April-June period, slightly faster than expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.8 percent expansion, after a downwardly revised 1.2 percent in the previous quarter, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

Second quarter economic growth, as compared with a year earlier, eased to 4.1 percent, in line with expectations, slowing from the downwardly revised 4.5 percent expansion seen in the first quarter against a year earlier.

The data showed upbeat Mexican consumers are helping to pick up the slack from a sagging export sector in Latin America's second-largest economy. Services activity rose 1.1 percent in the quarter, in contrast to industrial activity, which showed its slowest growth since the start of 2011 and a contraction in the drought-battered agricultural sector.

"It's a good figure considering the whole global environment," said Santander economist Rafael Camarena, adding that he expects solid growth this year of about 4 percent.

"Sure, while we are starting to see more moderate growth in manufacturing in the second quarter compared to the first ... (the data) reflects a strengthening in the internal market and the services sector is going well."

Growth in the United States, Mexico's main trading partner, also faltered in the second quarter, with consumers spending at their slowest pace in a year.

After starting the year strongly, Mexican exports dipped in May and June, when it posted its third consecutive monthly trade deficit, although industrial output grew more strongly than expected.

RATES ON HOLD

Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday the economy had held up well in the face of slowing global demand, as the central bank stuck with forecasts for growth of between 3.25-4.25 percent this year and 3-4 percent next year.

The Banco de Mexico, which has held interest rates at 4.5 percent for the last three years, said it saw no sign that domestic demand was putting pressure on inflation, which spiked to its highest in more than two years in July at 4.42 percent.

Carstens said the spike, caused by a run-up in fresh food prices due to bad weather an outbreak of avian flu, was temporary and policymakers would only react if there were knock-on effects on other prices. Investors see no change to rates any time soon.

Economists hope U.S. growth will pick up in the second half of the year, and in a good sign for Mexico, auto exports north of the border grew strongly in July.

Norm Schneeberger, chief executive of U.S. aerospace components manufacturer G.S. Precision, said the company's factory in northern Sonora state had moved to bigger premises last year and put on more staff.

"In general the last two or three years we've seen a 15 percent per year increase (in exports to the US)," he said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

"We're certainly able to be more competitive as a company because of our Mexico facility - Mexico definitely plays a role in our ability to win contracts."

Separate figures from the national statistics agency showed monthly economic activity rose 0.9 percent in June, in line with expectations. It was 3.8 percent higher than the same time last year, compared to forecasts for 3.9 percent growth.