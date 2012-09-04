* Mexican consumer confidence slips in August
* Reading dragged down by pessimism about current finances
* Most early data for 3rd quarter have been positive
MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 Mexico's consumer confidence
fell in August after a boost the previous month from
presidential elections as Mexicans became more pessimistic about
the current state of their finances.
Consumer confidence dipped to 95.4 in August when adjusted
for seasonal factors, the national statistics agency said on
Tuesday. This compared to a downwardly revised reading of 96.2
in July.
Consumers were more upbeat in July and retail sales rose
after elections in which the party which ruled Mexico for much
of last century, the Institutional Revolutionary Party or PRI,
triumphed over the incumbent National Action Party (PAN).
President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto, who takes office in
December, has promised labor, fiscal and energy reforms and
hopes to lift annual growth to 6 percent, well above the average
2.6 percent annual rate of the last two decades.
The latest confidence reading showed Mexicans were more
optimistic about the outlook for the economy and their personal
finances over the next 12 months. But the index was dragged down
by increased pessimism about the present situation compared with
12 months earlier, which erased July's gains.
"The proof of the election boosting domestic demand we are
going to see in retail sales starting in August," said Nomura
analyst Benito Berber. "So far there are signs that consumption
is quite resilient."
A separate producer confidence indicator rose to 54.6 points
in August, the highest in five months.
Growth in Latin America's second-largest economy eased in
the second quarter as U.S. demand faltered, but most economic
data so far for the third quarter are upbeat, with exports
recovering and the jobless rate falling to its lowest since late
2008.
The unadjusted consumer confidence index also fell, to 97.6
from 98.9 in July.