MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 Mexico's consumer confidence fell in August after a boost the previous month from presidential elections as Mexicans became more pessimistic about the current state of their finances.

Consumer confidence dipped to 95.4 in August when adjusted for seasonal factors, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. This compared to a downwardly revised reading of 96.2 in July.

Consumers were more upbeat in July and retail sales rose after elections in which the party which ruled Mexico for much of last century, the Institutional Revolutionary Party or PRI, triumphed over the incumbent National Action Party (PAN).

President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto, who takes office in December, has promised labor, fiscal and energy reforms and hopes to lift annual growth to 6 percent, well above the average 2.6 percent annual rate of the last two decades.

The latest confidence reading showed Mexicans were more optimistic about the outlook for the economy and their personal finances over the next 12 months. But the index was dragged down by increased pessimism about the present situation compared with 12 months earlier, which erased July's gains.

"The proof of the election boosting domestic demand we are going to see in retail sales starting in August," said Nomura analyst Benito Berber. "So far there are signs that consumption is quite resilient."

A separate producer confidence indicator rose to 54.6 points in August, the highest in five months.

Growth in Latin America's second-largest economy eased in the second quarter as U.S. demand faltered, but most economic data so far for the third quarter are upbeat, with exports recovering and the jobless rate falling to its lowest since late 2008.

The unadjusted consumer confidence index also fell, to 97.6 from 98.9 in July.