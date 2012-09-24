* Annual inflation rises to 4.73 pct vs poll of 4.82 pct
* Prices up 0.25 pct in early Sept vs poll of 0.33 pct
* Core consumer prices up 0.12 pct vs poll of 0.24 pct
MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 Mexican inflation
accelerated in early September to its fastest rate in 2-1/2
years, but the pick-up was less than expected by analysts and
most policymakers have said they expect the spike to be
temporary.�
Annual inflation accelerated to 4.73 percent in early
September from 4.57 percent for the full month of August, driven
by rising egg, chicken and tomato prices as well as higher
education costs, the national statistics agency said on Monday.
The rate was less than the 4.82 percent rate projected in a
Reuters poll, reflecting a surprise drop in fixed-line telephone
rates, analysts said.
Nonetheless, the annual inflation rate marked its highest
level since March 2010, and it was the fourth month it topped
the central bank's 4 percent limit for acceptable price
increases.
The Bank of Mexico toughened its language in a statement
earlier this month, suggesting it could raise the benchmark
interest rate, which has held at 4.50 percent since mid-2009, if
inflation pressures became more widespread.
But minutes from that Sept. 7 meeting released on Friday
showed that the suggestion for a possible interest-rate hike was
driven by two members of the five-member board, while the rest
thought the price surge was a temporary bubble that did not
justify higher borrowing costs.
"The three members of the board are going to keep saying
that this is just temporary and a passing blip, and I think the
Bank of Mexico is not going to move," said Alonso Cervera, an
economist at Credit Suisse in Mexico City.
Yields on short-term interest rate swaps were
little changed after Monday's inflation data as investors stuck
to bets on steady interest rates into 2014.
Consumer prices rose 0.25 percent in the first
half of this month, less than an expected 0.33 percent.
Egg and chicken prices spiked following an outbreak of avian
flu in western Mexico. Policymakers have insisted that the jump
in volatile food prices may soon fade.
The closely watched core price index, which
strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.12
percent, compared with analysts' expectations for 0.24 percent.
Pressure on core prices from higher education costs, due to
the back-to-school season, was offset by a drop in
fixed-telephone costs, the statistics agency said.
Core non-food goods price increases were running at a 3.86
percent annual rate, showing some pressure after a slump in the
peso currency during the last year pushed up import prices.
Core services prices were only 2.28 percent higher in the 12
months through early September, below the central bank's 3
percent target rate for inflation.
The core services prices show the domestic economy is not
adding price pressures that could be contained by higher
interest rates, Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said.
The "central bank (is) likely to be comfortable with the
lack of evidence of second-round effects from the recent large
domestic and external supply shocks to food prices," Ramos wrote
in a note to clients.
Central bank chief Agustin Carstens said earlier this month
that the U.S. Federal Reserve's third round of bond-buying
should help cool Mexican inflation. ID:nL1E8KDHO1]
The U.S. action is expected to strengthen the Mexican peso
and drive down the cost of imported goods. Mexico's peso has
recovered about 13 percent from a three-year low hit in June.
Still, the bank stands ready to act if its 3 percent
inflation target is "endangered", Bank of Mexico board member
Manuel Sanchez said last Thursday.