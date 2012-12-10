MEXICO CITY Dec 10 Spending on new investment
goods in Mexico rose in September by the most since April,
rebounding from a drop the previous month in a sign that the
economy is holding up heading into the fourth quarter.
Gross fixed investment rose nearly 1.1 percent in September
from the previous month, following a downwardly
revised 1 percent drop in August, the national statistics agency
INEGI said on Monday.
A jump in construction fueled the rise while a drop in
imported machinery dragged on the monthly rate.
The measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new
construction was up 3.1 percent from the same month
a year earlier, compared with an upwardly revised 4.1 percent
year-on-year growth in September.
Solid U.S. demand for local exports has supported Mexican
growth despite a wider global slowdown and a pick-up in
manufacturing in the fourth quarter has put the economy on track
to grow about 3.9 percent in 2012.