* Seasonally-adjusted reading slips off December peak
* Raw index rises to highest since March 2008
MEXICO CITY Feb 6 Mexican consumer confidence
slipped off of a nearly five-year high in January as shoppers in
Latin America's second biggest economy showed less willingness
to make big purchases.
The seasonally adjusted confidence index dipped to 98.3 last
month from a downwardly revised 99.1 in December
,the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.
The fall followed a reading in December which touched the
highest level since March 2008 before the global financial
crisis pushed Mexico into recession.
Consumers' willingness to buy big-ticket durable goods fell
2.7 percent compared with December, dragging down the seasonally
adjusted reading.
The unadjusted confidence index picked up to 100 in January
, from 99 in December, to reach its highest since
March 2008.
Mexico has so far weathered a global downturn better than
many economies, buoyed by U.S. demand for its exports.
The central bank, which has kept interest rates on hold at
4.5 percent since mid-2009, has hinted that it may cut interest
rates if inflation keeps trending down.