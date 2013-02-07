* January 12-month inflation 3.25 pct vs poll 3.18 pct
* Traders roll back short-term interest rate cut bets
* Cut still seen possible later in the year
MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 Mexico's inflation cooled for
the fourth month in a row in January to its lowest in more than
a year but the higher-than-expected reading weakened bets on an
imminent interest rate cut.
Consumer prices rose 3.25 percent in the year
through January, the national statistics agency said on
Thursday, slower than December's 3.57 percent increase but just
above expectations for a rise of 3.18 percent in a Reuters poll.
January's figure is the lowest since October 2011 and closer
to the central bank's 3 percent target, backing the central
bank's argument from last month that cooling inflation could
justify lower benchmark borrowing costs.
But Thursday's data pushed traders to retreat from bets the
rate cut from 4.5 percent could come as soon as March or April.
"It's a rather low inflation figure but in the context of
the huge bets in the market with respect to an imminent cut ...
this number is crushing for those expectations," said Nomura
analyst Benito Berber, who sees a possible cut in late 2013.
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps bid higher
after the data but the market is still tilting toward bets on a
50 basis point cut by June.
The fall in Mexican inflation contrasted with a pick-up in
inflation in Brazil to 6.15 percent in January, near the top of
the official target range.
The Mexican data showed core services inflation, which had
fallen sharply in late 2012 on the back of mobile phone tariff
discounting, accelerated as cell phone costs rose 21 percent in
the month.
That took annual services inflation, a key gauge of
home-grown price pressures, up to 1.62 percent. Still, non-food
core goods inflation, the most sensitive to currency
fluctuations, eased to 3.69 percent, showing the benefits of a
stronger peso, which hit a 10-month high in January.
Consumer prices rose 0.4 percent last month, up
from the 0.23 percent rate reported in December and above the
0.33 percent expected in a Reuters poll.
The January fall was bolstered by a 1.37 percent drop in
fresh food prices in the month, especially tomatoes and chilies.
The core price index, which strips out some
volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.42 percent in January,
compared with an expected 0.30 percent increase and a 0.12
percent rise in December.