* Seasonally-adjusted reading 97.5 in February
* Second monthly fall backs interest rate cut
MEXICO CITY, March 5 Mexican consumer confidence
fell for the second month in a row in February, to a four-month
low, raising concerns about consumer-driven growth in Latin
America's No. 2 economy.
The seasonally adjusted confidence index dipped to 97.5
last month from a downwardly revised 98.0 percent
in January, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.
Consumers' perceptions about the country's current and
future economic situation dragged down the seasonally adjusted
reading.
The unadjusted confidence index fell to 95.5 percent in
February from 100.00 in January.
Healthy consumer spending helped Mexican output heat up in
the 2012 fourth quarter, picking up the slack from a dip in
manufacturing that had previously sheltered the country from the
worst of the global slowdown.
But Mexican retail sales posted the sharpest decline in more
than a decade in December, backing the case for interest rate
cuts to support growth.
The central bank, which has kept interest rates on hold at
4.5 percent since mid-2009, has hinted that it may cut rates if
inflation keeps trending down and growth flags. The bank meets
to set the benchmark interest rate on Friday.