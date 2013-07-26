MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican-made factory
exports dipped in June, underscoring vacillating U.S. demand
that has weighed on growth this year in Latin America's
second-biggest economy.
Manufactured exports, excluding vehicles, slipped 1.07
percent compared with the previous month, the national
statistics agency said on Friday.
Automotive exports rose 2.21 percent compared with May, it
added.
Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United
States.
Consumer goods imports picked up 3.76 percent compared with
May, suggesting stronger domestic demand.
Weak exports contributed to slower than expected growth in
the first half of the year and expectations for the Mexican
economy could erode further if exports do not show a recovery in
the third quarter.
Economists have been revising down economic growth
expectations. The median of a poll from Banamex this week
projected growth of 2.7 percent this year, down from a median
estimate of 3.05 percent registered in a poll from late May.
Mexico posted a $428 million trade deficit in June when
adjusted for seasonal swings. Mexico's trade balance with the
United States oscillates between deficits and surpluses.
In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade
surplus of $855 million.