By Alexandra Alper and Simon Gardner
MEXICO CITY Aug 20 Mexico's economy contracted
for the first time in four years in the second quarter as lower
government spending, sluggish consumption and weak demand for
exports hammered industry and services in Latin America's No.2
economy.
The contraction took investors by surprise, but many stuck
to bets that the central bank will keep interest rates on hold
as it watches for the withdrawal of U.S. economic stimulus
measures.
The Mexican economy shrank by 0.74 percent in the second
quarter compared with the first quarter, the
national statistics agency said on Tuesday, well below forecasts
in a Reuters poll for a 0.21 percent expansion.
Mexico's government had already lowered its growth forecast
for the year to 3.1 percent, and some analysts expect another
revision, given the poor second-quarter data.
"That's a horrible number ... There's no way of belittling
the bad number," said Alberto Bernal, head of research at
Bulltick Capital Markets. "With this number in mind, of course
it clearly shows that the risk is that growth for the full year
is going to be close to 2 percent."
President Enrique Pena Nieto is betting on a wide-ranging
package of economic reforms to boost growth, but those measures
are still in the pipeline and it will be months, at best, before
they translate into gains.
While poor growth data normally gives a central bank reason
to cut interest rates, all eyes are on when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will start to pull back on its economic stimulus
program, limiting Mexican policymakers' room for maneuver.
Mexico's second-quarter economic growth compared with a year
earlier was 1.5 percent, well short of expectations
for 2.32 percent in a Reuters poll.
The Mexican peso pared its gains after the
data.
The central bank, which has also cut its growth outlook for
2013, has said it is confident growth will pick up in the second
half.
The bank cut interest rates to a historic low of 4 percent
in March, but most expect it will not take advantage of cooling
inflation to cut rates further this year.
Fears of a tapering of the Fed's bond-buying program, which
has supported appetite for risky assets, hit Mexico's peso hard
in June but the currency has since steadied.
