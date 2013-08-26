(Corrects non-seasonally adjusted balance to reflect deficit,
MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Mexico's trade deficit
narrowed in July as factory exports remained steady but consumer
imports sagged amid faltering economic growth in Latin America's
No. 2 economy.
Consumer goods imports dipped 1.69 percent compared with
June, suggesting weaker domestic demand, according to seasonally
data released on Monday by the national statistics agency.
Mexico's economy contracted in the second quarter from the
first, the first negative quarter-on-quarter growth in four
years. This prompted the government last week to revise down its
growth estimate for the year to 1.8 percent for 3.1 percent.
Manufactured goods, including automotive parts and motor
vehicles, make up a large part of Mexico's exports.
In July, factory exports edged up 0.03 percent, though
automotive exports fell 0.83 percent compared with June and
adjusted for seasonal swings. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of
its exports to the United States.
Manufactured exports, excluding vehicles, rose 0.43 percent
compared with the previous month.
Mexico posted a $366 million trade deficit in July when
adjusted for seasonal swings, compared with a revised $417.4
million trade deficit posted in June.
In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade
deficit of $1.44 billion last month.
