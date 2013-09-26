By Michael O'Boyle MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 Mexican factory exports rose in August in a sign of firmer U.S. demand, but the pace of consumer imports fell as Latin America's No. 2 economy struggles to gain speed after a weak first half this year. Manufactured exports rose 2.34 percent in August compared to July, according to seasonally adjusted data released on Thursday by the national statistics agency. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States. However, in a sign of slack domestic demand, imports of non-oil consumer goods fell 3.02 percent in August compared to July. Weak U.S. demand for local exports and a drop in domestic construction spurred the first economic contraction in four years in the second quarter and Mexico is seen expanding around 1.8 percent this year compared to a 3.8 percent rate in 2012. Devastating floods this month across Mexico will dampen growth in the third quarter and the country's central bank is expected to lower borrowing costs again in late October after unexpectedly cutting interest rates early this month. Mexico posted a $496 million trade surplus in August when adjusted for seasonal swings, while in non-seasonally adjusted terms, the country posted a trade deficit of $234 million.