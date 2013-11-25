MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 Mexico's unemployment rate fell in October, the national statistics agency said on Monday, in sign that a nascent economic recovery was holding up at the start of the fourth quarter. Latin America's No. 2 economy rebounded in the third quarter after contracting for the first time in four years during the second quarter. Oct Sept Oct 2012 Jobless rate s/a 4.91 4.97 4.93 Jobless rate 5.01 5.29 5.04