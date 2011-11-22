* Economy grows 1.3 pct in 3rd qtr; poll saw 0.8 pct

* Growth 4.5 pct yr/yr; poll forecast 3.7 pct (Adds detail on forecasts, Calderon comment)

By Patrick Rucker and Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 Mexico's economic growth quickened in the third quarter, beating estimates as services grew at the fastest pace in two years even as waning factory activity could herald slower growth ahead.

The national statistics agency on Tuesday said gross domestic product MXGDPQ=ECI rose 1.3 percent in the third quarter from the second on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Manufacturing grew 0.54 percent, less than half the pace seen in the second quarter, while the services sector expanded at a 1.63 percent clip, the fastest since the third quarter in 2009.

Analysts saw the slower manufacturing growth as a reflection of weaker global growth. Economists think Mexico's central bank could soon cut interest rates if Europe's debt crisis deepens a global economic slowdown.

"In the services sector we see that once manufacturing improves, employment eventually picks up and helps domestic growth," said Gabriel Casillas, an economist at JPMorgan in Mexico City.

"The problem is going to be next year. With the global deceleration, Mexico will grow only a little."

The government expects growth to slow to 3.5 percent in 2012 from 4.0 percent this year, which President Felipe Calderon said the economy was still on track to reach.

"Until now the Mexican economy, even with everything that's been happening globally, is growing at an annual rate of 4 percent and we expect to end (this year) at at least that rate," Calderon said.

Graphic on Mexican GDP: link.reuters.com/qas25s

The pace of quarterly growth in the third quarter beat analysts' expectations, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. For more see [ID:nN1E7AF22O].

The services sector climbed the most since January, according to a separate report on September economic activity MXIGAE=ECI, which pointed to surprisingly solid MXIGAE=ECI 0.95 percent momentum in the final month of the third quarter.

TIED ECONOMIC FATES

Mexican economic expansion closely tracks the United States, which absorbs roughly 80 percent of exports.

The world's largest economy recorded annual growth of 2.0 percent in the third quarter, lower than first reported, according to a report on Tuesday.

Mexico central bank chief Agustin Carstens said early this month that Europe's debt crisis could hurt global growth and that officials are watching events across the Atlantic. [ID:nN1E7A1183]

Inflation in Mexico is muted, hovering near the central bank's 3-percent target rate, while the economic picture is uncertain -- two conditions that often prompt central banks to cut borrowing rates.

But the Mexican peso has slipped against the U.S. dollar as the European debt crisis worsened. Mexico's peso slumped the most since the 2008 financial crisis during the third quarter, and it now trades near a low of more than two years.

A weak peso could feed into higher import costs and push up consumer prices. The recent weakness in the peso has pushed investors to cut back bets on an interest rate cut next week by Mexican policymakers. BOMWATCH2

"The longer the exchange rate is pressured, the more likely there is a pass-through to inflation," Casillas said. "The central bank is not going to act while there is such uncertainty."

Mexico's central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate frozen for more than two years. Brazil moved this summer to cut interest rates, while other Latin American economies such as Chile and Peru have taken a "wait-and-see" approach.

Mexico's economy in the third quarter was 4.5 percent larger than a year ago, picking up its pace from a downwardly revised 3.2 percent in the second quarter.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 3.7 percent expansion in the third quarter versus a year earlier. (Editing by James Dalgleish)