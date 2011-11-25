* Mexico adjusted jobless rate 4.83 pct; poll saw 5.30 pct
* Raw jobless rate for October 5 pct; poll saw 5.59 pct
* Adjusted jobless rate lowest since January 2009
MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 Mexico's jobless rate fell
in October to its lowest in almost three years as Latin
America's second-largest economy shows signs of economic
health.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 4.83
percent from September's downwardly revised 5.21 percent, the
national statistics agency said on Friday.
Economists in a Reuters poll predicted the rate
MXUNEM=ECI would increase from the 5.26 percent originally
reported in September.
The statistics agency said the raw unemployment rate
MXUNR=ECI fell to 5 percent. Analysts had expected it to
climb to 5.59 percent from the 5.68 percent originally reported
in September.
Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate had not dipped
below 5 percent since the 4.74 percent recorded in January 2009
while the index ranged between 3 and 4 percent before the
global financial crisis in 2008.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Andrea Ricci)