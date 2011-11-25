* Mexico current account deficit widens in Q3 from Q2
* Investors expand holdings of Mexico bonds
* Mexico jobless rate lowest since January 2009
By Patrick Rucker
MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 Mexico attracted record
investment in government bonds in the first nine months of the
year as foreigners, unnerved by debt woes in Europe and the
United States, sought alternatives.
Investors put $24.1 billion to work in the government fixed
income market in the first three quarters, according to central
bank data released on Friday. The figure surpassed the previous
record of $23.1 billion, set last year.
"The country has been able to attract an abundance of
foreign financial resources," the central bank said in a report
announcing the current account balance for the third quarter.
Portfolio investment, typically money pumped in by
professional investors, recorded a net inflow of $13.9
billion.
But while foreign investment in Mexico's money and bond
markets recorded a surplus of $7.4 billion in the quarter,
investors pulled out of Mexican shares. The benchmark IPC stock
index .MXX fell 8.4 percent in the third quarter.
Mexico has been able to draw foreign capital through the
first nine months of the year, but it is unclear if that trend
will hold up through the last three months of the year.
"We can't know yet what things like the peso volatility
will mean through December," said Sergio Martin, chief
economist at HSBC Mexico, of the currency that has lost about
13 percent so far this year.
DEFICIT
The entire balance of payment data pointed to a current
account deficit MXCURQ=ECI widening to $3.757 billion, or 0.7
percent of gross domestic product, from $2.975 billion in the
second quarter, with low exports of manufactured goods partly
offset by the inflow of foreign investment.
Weakening U.S. consumer demand played a role, the central
bank said.
The overall quarterly deficit was the largest since a
$6.835 billion deficit in the last three months of 2008.
Foreign direct investment (FDI), a gauge of long-term bets
on Mexican industry, totaled $2.55 billion from July to
September - roughly half the $5.21 billion from the previous
quarter.
The total FDI for the year through September was $13.43
billion or about 14 percent less than was invested by the third
quarter last year.
Mexico will likely fall short this year of the nearly $20
billion in FDI seen last year "due to international uncertainty
and the close links with the U.S. economy," according to
Banamex analyst Lourdes Rocha.
Mexico had two more boosts of foreign cash in the quarter
as the central bank's international reserves climbed $7.194
billion to $141 billion and worker remittances rose about 10
percent in the period over last year, touching $6.117 billion.
JOBLESS RANKS SHRINK
A separate report showed Mexico's jobless rate fell in
October to its lowest in almost three years as Latin America's
second-largest economy showed signs of health.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 4.83
percent from September's downwardly revised 5.21 percent, the
national statistics agency said on Friday.
Economists in a Reuters poll predicted the rate
MXUNEM=ECI would increase from the 5.26 percent originally
reported in September.
The statistics agency said the raw unemployment rate
MXUNR=ECI fell to 5 percent. Analysts had expected it to
climb to 5.59 percent from the 5.68 percent originally reported
in September.
Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate had not dipped
below 5 percent since the 4.74 percent recorded in January
2009. The measure ranged between 3 and 4 percent before the
global financial crisis in 2008.
