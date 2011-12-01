* Analysts see growth this year at 3.87 pct; was 3.72 pct * Growth next year at 3.25 pct; had seen 3.24 pct * Year-end inflation 2012 seen at 3.68 pct; was 3.63 pct MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 Analysts following Mexico's economy lifted growth forecasts for this year and 2012, according to a central bank poll published on Thursday. Analysts forecast growth this year of 3.87 percent, up from the 3.72 percent expected in the last poll. The monthly survey, carried out by the central bank in late November, showed consumer prices were seen rising 3.36 percent this year, above a forecast of 3.30 percent in the previous month. The Mexican economy bounced back from a deep downturn in 2009 with a 5.4 percent expansion last year as exports surged. The latest growth data has beat expectations but there are concerns that a debt crisis in Europe could lead to a global slowdown. For 2012, analysts see growth of 3.25 percent, up from the 3.24 percent seen in the month-ago poll while year-end annual inflation was seen at 3.68 percent, up from the 3.63 percent seen earlier. October remittances from Mexicans living abroad slipped 8.3 percent from a month earlier, but up 10.4 percent from the same month a year ago.