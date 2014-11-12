By Alexandra Alper
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Rising U.S. interest rates
and hurdles to smooth implementation of economic reforms pose
risks to Mexican growth, the International Monetary Fund said on
Wednesday.
Mexico, Latin America's second-largest economy, could see
investor outflows and asset price swings if the United States
raises interest rates earlier or more sharply than expected, the
IMF said in a report after its annual health check of Mexico's
economy.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to begin raising
interest rates by the middle of next year, tamping investor
appetite for risky, high-yielding emerging market assets.
"A surge in financial market volatility, triggered for
example by a disorderly normalization of U.S. monetary policy,
could lead to a reversal of capital flows and an increase in
risk premia," the IMF said in its so-called Article IV
consultation with Mexican authorities.
Mexico's peso sank to a more than two-year low last month on
signs of slowing global economic growth and a sharp drop in oil
prices.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pushed a raft of
reforms through Congress last year, including a landmark energy
overhaul to lure billions of dollars in private investment and a
bid to boost competition in Mexico's telecommunications sector.
"The legislative hurdles have been tackled, but
implementation risks remain," the IMF said in a paper that
accompanied the annual consultation report. "Delays or problems
with implementation that dampen investor confidence will have
consequences ... These could have knock-on negative impacts on
exports and fiscal revenues."
The IMF expects Mexico's economy to grow by 2.4 percent this
year as expansion picks up after a harsh winter in the United
States crimped American demand for Mexican factory exports and
the construction sector sagged in early 2014.
The fund said improving U.S. growth will continue to bolster
Mexico's economy next year, which should expand by 3.5 percent,
as energy and telecommunications reforms take effect.
But the IMF raised concerns about the impact of an
unexpected drop in oil production on Mexico's fiscal health.
Mexico's government has long relied on oil revenues to fund
about a third of the federal budget.
"If production levels continue to surprise on the downside,
it will be necessary to adjust expenditure or raise non-oil
revenues to prevent a trend increase in public debt," the fund
said.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Cynthia Osterman)