MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Mexican industrial output expanded in September for the fourth month in a row as stronger mining, utilities and construction offset a decline in factory output.

Industrial output in Latin America's No. 2 economy rose 0.4 percent compared to August, the national statistics office said on Wednesday, just above analysts' expectations and a 0.2 percent rate in August.

The industrial output's factory output component shrank 0.2 percent in September from August, its weakest since May. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports, mostly factory goods, to the United States.

But utilities expanded by 1.0 percent month-on-month while the construction sector grew 0.5 percent.

The data on Wednesday also showed mining rose by 0.2 percent in September from August as oil production picked up.

Compared with September 2014, industrial output rose 1.7 percent, above expectations for a 1.3 percent expansion and an upwardly revised 1.1 percent expansion in August.

