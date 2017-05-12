(Recasts lead, adds economist's comments, background) MEXICO CITY, May 12 Mexican industrial output was flat in March compared to February in seasonally adjusted terms as an increase in mining and utilities production was offset by a drop in manufacturing and construction, the national statistics agency said on Friday. That was slightly below expectations for 0.05 percent month-on-month growth. U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise election in November raised the specter of recession in Mexico after his threats to shred the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a lynchpin of Latin America's second-largest economy. Despite the economic headwinds, Mexico's economy has performed better than expected, leading private sector analysts to upgrade their growth expectations. "Mexican industrial production continued to broadly stagnate in March, but this is still far from the collapse that the survey data are pointing to," said Adam Collins, Latin America economist at Capital Economics. "Indeed, if anything, today's data suggest that the robust provisional estimate of Q1 GDP growth might be revised up slightly in the final estimate released later this month," Collins added. Mexico's gross domestic product grew about 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017 from the fourth quarter, while GDP notched a 2.7 percent rate compared with the same quarter in 2016, according to seasonally adjusted data from Mexico's statistics agency. Compared to a year ago, industrial output jumped 3.4 percent, the fastest pace of growth in at least 27 months, according to the Inegi statistics agency. Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and cars to its northern neighbor the United States. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrea Ricci)