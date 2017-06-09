(Recasts lead, adds details on sector activity) MEXICO CITY, June 9 Mexican industrial output fell in April compared to March in seasonally adjusted terms, pulled down by a drop in construction and mining production, according to data released by national statistics agency INEGI on Friday. Industrial production was down 0.3 percent in April, the biggest decline since August, but the overall reduction was offset by 0.6 percent growth in manufacturing activity for the month. Mexico sends most of its manufactured factory-made goods like televisions and cars to its northern neighbor the United States. The construction industry in April fell the most of the four sectors that are apart of the data - declining 1.7 percent, and the biggest drop since September. Mining activity slid 0.9 percent. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Bernard Orr)