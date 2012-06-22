* Annual inflation rises more than expected to 4.30 pct
* Breaches central bank ceiling of 4 pct
* Surge in tomato prices drives up headline rate 0.24 pct
MEXICO CITY, June 22 Mexican annual inflation
accelerated to its highest rate in 1-1/2 years in early June,
which could keep policymakers from cutting interest rates to
boost growth amid a global slowdown.
Consumer prices in the 12-month period through the first
half of June rose 4.30 percent, piercing the central bank's
ceiling of 4 percent for acceptable price increases. Analysts
polled by Reuters expected a reading of 4.13 percent.
The annual inflation rate posted for the first half of June
was the highest since December 2010.
Mexico's central bank is expected to hold its key interest
rate steady in the coming months despite signs of a global
economic slowdown since a slump in the peso is threatening to
fan inflation by making imports more expensive.
Consumer prices rose 0.24 percent in the first
half of June, compared to expectations of 0.13 percent, fueled
by a 27 percent surge in tomato prices.
The core price index, which strips out some
volatile food and energy costs, ticked up 0.10 percent, versus
estimates of 0.12 percent.