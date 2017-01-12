CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil, commodities prices drop
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.
MEXICO CITY Jan 12 Mexico's central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Thursday that a recent pick-up in prices does not reflect a sustained acceleration in inflation.
Consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in two years in December, as the peso currency plumbed record lows over fears about the incoming Donald Trump administration in the United States. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
ABIDJAN, May 29 Ivory Coast, Africa's fastest growing economy last year, will issue a $1 billion Eurobond next month, Finance Minister Adama Kone told Reuters on Monday.