MEXICO CITY Oct 19 Mexico's central bank chief
Agustin Carstens said on Friday a rise in food prices that has
driven up inflation was transitory and would be difficult to
contain with monetary policy.
"These are transitory issues," he said at an event in Mexico
City, referring to a recent spike in the cost of eggs and other
agricultural products.
Mexican inflation has been pressured by higher fresh food
prices, partly due to an outbreak of avian flu, that has driven
the annual inflation rate further and further above the central
bank's 4 percent limit in the past four months.
But the spike in inflation may have peaked. The annual
inflation rate is expected to ease to 4.66 percent in early
October, according to the median forecasts of 10 analysts
surveyed by Reuters.
Inflation rose to a 2-1/2 year high of 4.77 percent in
September, but the market and economists do not expect a rise in
interest rates any time soon.
Mexican policymakers have argued that tighter borrowing
conditions have little impact on prices driven higher by a lack
of supply.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by David Brunnstrom)