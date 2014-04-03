MEXICO CITY, April 3 Mexican inflation is pretty well behaved, and will head towards the central bank's target of 3 percent over the next 18 months, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday.

Mexican annual inflation in early March cooled more than expected to below the central bank's upper limit, backing bets that policymakers will leave interest rates on hold this year. (Reporting By Luis Rojas)