(Corrects location of speech delivery to Los Angeles in
paragraph 4)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexican central bank board
member Manuel Sanchez said on Tuesday that reaching the
country's three percent inflation target could be "challenging"
due to a possible minimum wage hike and potential market
volatility.
Mexico's annual inflation rate in August climbed faster than
expected above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling, but the
rise is expected to be brief as sluggish economic growth
contains price pressures.
The central bank kept interest rates on hold on Friday at a
record low, forecasting that inflation would ease towards 3
percent in the first half of 2015, after ending this year around
4 percent.
According to the text of a speech given at an event in Los
Angeles, Sanchez said that Mexico's economy has begun to
rebound, but emphasized risks to inflation, including a
political debate to raise the country's minimum wage.
"Second-round effects from possible minimum wage hikes,
unfavorable shocks to non-core inflation and volatility in
global financial markets may make convergence of inflation to
the 3 percent permanent target challenging," he said.
Mexico's central bank has a tolerance band of 1 percentage
point either side of its inflation target of 3 percent.
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Diane Craft)