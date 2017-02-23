(Recasts with annual rates) MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexico's core annual inflation rate in early February rose faster than expected to a nearly seven-year high, the national statistics institute said on Thursday, supporting expectations for further interest rate hikes this year. The core price index , which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.20 percent in the 12-month period to mid-February in a sign that the weaker peso is driving up consumer prices. It was the highest annual core mid-month inflation reading since March 2010. It also came in above the 4.02 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate earlier this month to a nearly eight-year high after a steep hike in gasoline prices and weakness in the peso sparked by Donald Trump's election as U.S. president. The headline inflation rate for the year through mid-February was 4.71 percent , easing slightly from a more than four-year high in January. In the first half of February, consumer prices rose 0.33 percent while the core price index climbed 0.46 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Edits by W Simon)