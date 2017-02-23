(Recasts with annual rates)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexico's core annual
inflation rate in early February rose faster than expected to a
nearly seven-year high, the national statistics institute said
on Thursday, supporting expectations for further interest rate
hikes this year.
The core price index , which strips out some
volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.20 percent in the
12-month period to mid-February in a sign that the weaker peso
is driving up consumer prices.
It was the highest annual core mid-month inflation reading
since March 2010. It also came in above the 4.02 percent
forecast in a Reuters poll.
Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate
earlier this month to a nearly eight-year high after a steep
hike in gasoline prices and weakness in the peso sparked by
Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.
The headline inflation rate for the year through
mid-February was 4.71 percent , easing slightly from
a more than four-year high in January.
In the first half of February, consumer prices rose 0.33
percent while the core price index
climbed 0.46 percent.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Edits by W Simon)