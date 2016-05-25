MEXICO CITY May 25 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday maintained its 2016 economic growth forecast at between 2.0-3.0 percent, but trimmed its view for 2017 slightly to between 2.3-3.3 percent.

In its quarterly inflation report, the bank said it saw inflation around 3 percent at the end of the year, and said it would closely watch the sharply-depreciated Mexican peso for any signs of pass through to inflation.

(Reporting by Luis Rojas and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Simon Gardner)