* Annual inflation eases to 3.53 percent
* Consumer prices in the first half of the month are flat
* Tomato, egg and chicken prices dip
* Investors stick to bets for no imminent interest rate cut
By Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexico's annual inflation
rate eased more than expected early this month, giving
policymakers room to cut interest rates although expectations
for a potential scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus kept
investors betting on no change in the short term.
Inflation in the 12 months to mid-July slowed to 3.53
percent from 4.09 percent in the year through June and was below
the 3.76 percent expected in a Reuters poll, data from the
country's national statistics agency showed on Wednesday.
Annual consumer price gains had been above the central
bank's 4 percent ceiling for four months running, pushed up by a
spike in some fresh food prices.
The central bank which targets inflation of 3 percent, with
a 1 percentage point leeway.
It cut interest rates to a record low 4 percent in March,
had forecast inflation would start to turn down around midyear
and keep trending lower for the rest of 2013, partly due to
weaker growth.
But tamer inflation and feebler growth did not change bets
the central bank will hold interest rates steady for now, with
yields on short-term Mexican interest rate swaps little changed
.
"The only deterrent for rate cuts is the external backdrop,
which remains uncertain and volatile," Goldman Sachs economist
Alberto Ramos said in a client note.
Expectations are mounting for a pullback in stimulus from
the U.S. Federal Reserve, which may weaken the peso and push up
import prices, tying the central bank's hands despite the weak
domestic environment. Banco de Mexico policymakers next meet on
Sept. 6.
The peso , which had weakened strongly as bets
on Fed tapering gained strength, has firmed more than 6 percent
since hitting a more than 10-month low in June.
July inflation eased on dips in tomato, egg and chicken
prices, despite an uptick in the price of gasoline.
Consumer prices were unchanged in the first
half of July, below expectations for a 0.22 percent rise but
above the 0.05 percent dip notched in early June.
Core consumer prices, which strip out some
volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.04 percent, compared
to forecasts for a rise of 0.16 percent and the 0.07 percent
advance notched in the first half of June.