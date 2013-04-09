By Krista Hughes
SILAO, Mexico, April 9 Made in Mexico is
increasingly more likely to mean cars than clothes as the
country's manufacturing sector moves away from the low-skill,
high-volume production lines of the past toward more
sophisticated products.
Times are tough for the assembly-for-export plants known as
maquiladoras clustered along the U.S. border, a region that has
lost economic muscle in the face of competition from China,
successive U.S. recessions and drug war violence.
But there are signs of a turnaround elsewhere. Mexico is
winning back U.S. import market share and an energetic new
government promises deep economic reforms in pursuit of 6
percent annual growth.
Key to the revival is a shift in activity from the border
toward more high-tech manufacturing in central states far from
the drug gang turf wars and smuggling routes.
New foreign investment, especially in the auto industry,
heads increasingly to Guanajuato and Aguascalientes states,
northwest of Mexico City. Together with neighboring Queretaro -
home to a small but booming aerospace cluster - and San Luis
Potosi, they are shaping up as Mexico's next-generation
manufacturing hub.
Boosting productivity and adding local content is crucial to
Mexico's goal of breaking out of the emerging market B-list and
narrowing the income gap with advanced economies, as countries
such as China and carmaking competitor South Korea have done.
Bucking an overall trend of falling productivity, the
central states already have a similar manufacturing output to
the four border states of Baja California, Coahuila, Chihuahua
and Tamaulipas with about one-third of the workforce.
On Guanajuato's Federal Highway 45, heavily traveled by
trucks heading north to the U.S. border, a gleaming new factory
stands where corn and beans used to grow.
German carmaker Volkswagen will employ 700
skilled workers and produce 330,000 engines a year at its $550
million plant, joining foreign companies such as Japan's Nissan
, Honda and Mazda which are also
building new factories on Mexico's fertile central plains.
The new operations, drawn to the region by cheap wages and
living costs, abundant land, good highways and incentives from
local governments, are helping to transform an area once known
as the nation's breadbasket into a hive of factory activity.
"We are having a real boom here now with the automotive
industry," said Vanessa Cordero, commercial director of the
Castro del Rio industrial park, which was built on a former
asparagus farm some 20 minutes drive from the new VW plant.
"(Japanese carmakers) tell all their suppliers to set up in
Guanajuato by such-and-such a date. That's why we have a tsunami
of Japanese companies arriving in the state."
Volkswagen occupies 70 hectares of the 1,000-hectare
industrial park Puerto Interior, flanked by cornfields on one
side and a new airport on the other. The site also houses a new
Pirelli plant mainly making tires for the U.S. market.
"We're not looking for clients, they come to us," said
Oswaldo Antillon, logistics manager at Puerto Interior, where
on-site facilities include: a customs house, healthcare center,
two electricity substations, three wells, a polytechnic with
2,000 students and a railway station.
Although the average murder rate in the central states was
high at 16 murders per 100,000 people in 2012, compared to one
in China and 2.6 in South Korea, it is half that of the four
border states.
Executives from aerospace giant Bombardier say
they have had no security problems at their glistening white
plant in Queretaro, where the Canadian company is building
roughly 85 percent of the composite skeleton for the Learjet 85.
"From a strategic point of view, Mexico is a very important
operation," said Bombardier plant quality manager Norman
Thompson. Bombardier can truck the parts made in Queretaro to
Wichita, Kansas for final assembly in two days and the roads are
well policed, he said.
EDUCATION PAYS
In years past, many young people in the region could only
aspire to a minimum wage job earning 60 pesos ($4.87) per day.
Now factories needing skilled workers have spawned
specialized training centers like Queretaro's aerospace
university and Puerto Interior's National Polytechnical
Institute campus.
The polytech helped establish a senior high school to bridge
the gap between local secondary schooling and the rigors of an
engineering degree. Students, 95 percent from nearby towns, then
spend five years at the polytech, where tuition is free.
"Before, most of the local population did not even have a
medium-level education, only primary school, and they worked in
agriculture or migrated to the U.S.," said campus director
Aldelmo Emmanuel Reyes. He says a new engineering graduate can
earn five times the minimum wage, rising to 10 to 20 times more
after five years.
Sergio Hernandez, 20, is about to finish a two-year program
blending senior high school with on-the-job-training at auto
part maker Schaeffler to become a production line supervisor.
Before that, he worked for two years at a machinery workshop
after secondary school. He says his employment chances have
improved "incredibly" since he started the course: "I have work
experience that can be documented, and my high school diploma."
MADE IN MEXICO
New auto plants under construction, including an Audi plant
in nearby Puebla, will employ more than 13,000 people. Officials
say five times more jobs will be created down the track as
factories source parts from Mexican-based suppliers, such as
Honeywell International, which hired 10 percent to 15
percent more staff at its Mexicali plant after winning a
turbocharger contract for VW.
Auto parts makers such as Japan's Jatco and Germany's Hella
are also setting up shop and manufacturing services provider
North American Product Sharing expects up to 200 auto suppliers
to flock to the region in the next three years.
With the 'Made in Mexico' component in value-added exports
currently less than 70 percent, experts say more local content
is essential to a permanent break with the reassembly model.
"It's very, very important for Mexico to make that shift,"
said veteran investor Mark Mobius, who oversees $51 billion in
emerging market assets at investment manager Franklin Templeton
and is looking to increase investment in the country.
"You could add another one or two percentage points to
(annual) economic growth because increasing productivity and a
move to higher value-added means higher exports, more income and
higher foreign reserves."
The new auto plants should boost vehicle production by
almost a quarter by 2017, when IHS Global Insight predicts
Mexico will become the top U.S. light vehicle importer.
In the last three years, manufacturing jobs in the four
central states have risen 30 percent and the region posted
faster growth than Mexico as a whole between 2009 and 2011.
Although transport, especially autos, is the main industry,
L'Oreal opened its biggest ever hair color factory in San Luis
Potosi in December, employing 400 people, and Beiersdorf is
investing $130 million in Silao to make Nivea and Labello
products like body lotion, lip balm and shower gel.
The world's largest yogurt maker, Danone, is
extending its facilities in Irapuato, near Silao, where new
villas overlook an 18-hole golf course.
GROWING PAINS
But the central region faces growing pains as the flood of
new operations puts pressure on labor supply and infrastructure
and states will need to lift investment to support big new
factories as well as the housing and services needed by workers.
Investment banker Carlos Sales, whose Cuasar Capital helped
Aguascalientes secure $55 million to build extra gas pipelines
and highway connections for a Nissan plant to open in late 2013,
said investment would be easily recouped in extra tax revenue.
But more needs to be done. Australian investment bank
Macquarie Group Ltd , which specializes in
infrastructure, said Mexico needed to accelerate plans to bring
in gas from the United States and replace expensive, inefficient
and dirty oil-fired electricity production.
"(Mexico has to) put in place the right structural
parameters to let private investors come in and invest in those
pipelines and make sure there is enough gas there to generate
electricity and for industry that wants gas directly," said Mark
Ramsey, head of Latin America for Macquarie Capital.
"There's not enough electricity generated for the growth
that's expected."