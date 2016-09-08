MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexico's 2017 budget proposal will be in line with what the market expects, including its macroeconomic projections, Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday.

Speaking on local television, Meade also said that the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was an "implicit" renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and that he sees further room for improvement in the North American trade deal. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)