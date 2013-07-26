MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexico's central bankers
were unanimous in leaving interest rates on hold at 4 percent at
their meeting earlier this month, minutes of their discussion
showed on Friday.
The minutes also showed most members of the policymaking
board saw more risks to growth, while the outlook for inflation
had improved.
The majority played down recent volatility in local financial
markets due to expectations about the U.S. Federal Reserve
withdrawing stimulus, saying the adjustment had been orderly and
had not contaminated inflation expectations.