Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY Aug 3 Mexican central bankers are prepared to look beyond a temporary spike in inflation but will act if they think raising credit costs will help contain prices, minutes of the July rate meeting showed on Friday.
Banco de Mexico policymakers were unanimous in their decision to keep rates on hold at 4.5 percent, where they have been for three years, in the face of growing concerns about the global economic outlook, the minutes showed.
Most policymakers thought risks to growth had worsened since the previous policy meeting while risks to inflation in the medium term had improved.
Most said a rise in inflation to 1/1-2-year highs was due to temporary factors but all said that if monetary policy could be useful in checking price rises, they would raise rates, the minutes showed.
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.