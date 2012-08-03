MEXICO CITY Aug 3 Mexican central bankers are prepared to look beyond a temporary spike in inflation but will act if they think raising credit costs will help contain prices, minutes of the July rate meeting showed on Friday.

Banco de Mexico policymakers were unanimous in their decision to keep rates on hold at 4.5 percent, where they have been for three years, in the face of growing concerns about the global economic outlook, the minutes showed.

Most policymakers thought risks to growth had worsened since the previous policy meeting while risks to inflation in the medium term had improved.

Most said a rise in inflation to 1/1-2-year highs was due to temporary factors but all said that if monetary policy could be useful in checking price rises, they would raise rates, the minutes showed.