MEXICO CITY Feb 1 Mexico's central bankers
unanimously decided to keep interest rates steady at 4.5 percent
at their meeting two weeks ago, according to minutes of their
discussion released on Friday.
But policymakers appeared to have split over the bank's
signal to markets that it may cut rates given risks to growth
and if a downward inflation trend is confirmed.
"The majority of board members considered that the economy
could grow at a faster pace without observing inflation
pressures, in which case it would be possible to have a lower
level of rates without compromising convergence to the inflation
goal," the minutes said. In contrast, one member argued that
sending a rate cut signal could be premature.