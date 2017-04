MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 Mexico's central bankers were deeply divided over a decision to cut interest rates in a surprise move earlier this month that was designed to boost slumping growth, minutes of their discussion showed on Friday.

Board members voted 3-2 to cut their benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent, the lowest level since the key rate was introduced in early 2008.

The minutes showed that most members of the board said sagging growth made the case for a cut.