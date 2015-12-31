(Adds central bank comments, paragraphs 3-7)
MEXICO CITY Dec 31 Mexico's central bank board
made a unanimous decision to hike borrowing costs earlier this
month in a bid to stem further weakening in the peso currency
after the Federal Reserve lifted U.S. interest rates.
The Banco de Mexico board voted 5-0 to raise its benchmark
interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent, according to
December meeting's minutes, released on Thursday.
All members of the board thought that the move by the Fed to
raise borrowing costs a day before the Dec. 17 Mexican
announcement had important implications for Mexican monetary
policy.
Most central bank members thought that if they had not moved
there might have been a "disordered" depreciation in the peso
that could have affected inflation expectations.
Mexico's peso has slumped to successive record lows this
year, hurt by expectations that higher U.S. interest rates will
sap demand for riskier assets, such as emerging market
currencies and bonds.
However, there has been little impact on Mexican consumer
prices from the peso slump and inflation has hit a record low
this year.
Most central bank members thought that the economic outlook
had improved and the majority also argued that balance of risks
to inflation had improved in the short term.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Dave Graham; Editing by David
Gregorio)