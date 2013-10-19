PANAMA CITY Oct 19 Mexican growth is likely to
prove weaker than previously expected in 2014 after an "anemic"
performance this year, the head of the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development said on Saturday.
OECD Secretary-General Jose Angel Gurria said that despite
progress on pushing through economic reforms in Congress, growth
in Latin America's second biggest economy would next year prove
slower than the Paris-based organization had earlier forecast.
"For (this) year (Mexico) will grow between 1-1/2 and 2
percent. Next year they will be between 2 and 3 percent," Gurria
told Reuters in an interview in Panama City.
In May, the OECD had forecast 3.4 percent growth for 2013,
and 3.7 percent for 2014.
Mexico scaled back its own 2013 growth forecast after dual
storms laid waste to farmland last month and the economy
contracted in the second quarter for the first time in four
years as construction and government spending sagged.
The finance ministry now sees growth of around 1.7 percent
this year.
"The year of 2013 will be anemic," Gurria said.
The International Monetary Fund slashed its 2013 growth
outlook for Mexico this month, forecasting the economy would
expand by just 1.2 percent this year, down from a 2.9 percent
expansion it forecast in July.
Gurria said Mexican lawmakers should be proud of President
Enrique Pena Nieto's ambitious reform agenda, including planned
measures to boost the country's weak tax take and increase
production at ailing oil giant Pemex.
The lower house approved revised tax reform legislation on
Friday, raising the top income-tax rates and rolling back plans
to apply sales tax to rents, mortgages, property sales and
school fees. It must now pass through the Senate. The energy
reform is still pending.
"These guys could hang their hat ... just on that," said the
former Mexican finance minister. "We've been waiting 30-40 years
for these things to happen."
Many, including the OECD, had advised Mexico to gradually
remove a sales tax exemption on food and medicine purchases, but
the government chose to dodge the political hot potato.
"They did a lot of stuff. What they did not do was deal with
the food and medicine and I attribute that to politics," said
Gurria.
Mexico's leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution views
the exemption as key to safeguarding the country's poor.
A government proposal to open the oil sector to private
investment, which would allow private companies to team up with
Pemex and share in profits but not production or receive full-on
concessions, was as much a change as was politically feasible,
Gurria said.
"It's the best reform possible at this stage," he said.
"(Mexicans) all have a little bit of oil circulating in our
veins so it has to be dealt with carefully."
Mexico nationalized its oil industry in 1938 and state
dominion over oil rights has become firmly ingrained in the
national psyche.
