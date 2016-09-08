BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for April
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexico's government said on Thursday its 2017 budget would propose spending cuts of 100 billion pesos ($5.36 billion) at state oil giant Pemex next year, equal to the deep cut approved for 2016 that has hit crude output levels. ($1 = 18.6700 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.