Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
MEXICO CITY, April 8 Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that the central bank could act if a bout of weakness in the peso hits inflation expectations.
Carstens, speaking to reporters in Mexico City following congressional testimony, said that the peso, which hit a record low in March, has room to appreciate and that currency gains would help cool inflation pressures. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.