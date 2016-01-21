Jan 21 Global foreign exchange market moves are
not reflecting fundamentals and the Mexican peso should rebound
from current levels, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens told
Bloomberg TV on Thursday at a meeting at Davos.
Carstens said that Mexico continued to favor rules-based
intervention mechanisms and that Mexico would decide if it could
extend or modify a current program of dollar auctions next week.
Carstens said the current dollar auction program was helping
smooth out the sharp moves in the currency, which hit a record
low on Thursday. The peso has shed nearly 9 percent in January,
on track to post its worst month since 2012.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)