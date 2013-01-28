UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Mexico's peso is trading at reasonably competitive levels, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Monday.
"If one takes a view since 2008, the peso is at a relatively competitive level," Carstens said.
The peso has weakened about 1.5 percent from a 10 month high since the central bank signaled earlier this month it could move to cut rates. The peso is still weaker now than it was before the global financial crisis.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
TOKYO, June 2 Japanese government bond prices fell on Friday as Tokyo stocks rose to a near two-year high and diminished the appeal of safe-haven debt.