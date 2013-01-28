MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Mexico's peso is trading at reasonably competitive levels, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Monday.

"If one takes a view since 2008, the peso is at a relatively competitive level," Carstens said.

The peso has weakened about 1.5 percent from a 10 month high since the central bank signaled earlier this month it could move to cut rates. The peso is still weaker now than it was before the global financial crisis.