MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray on Thursday said his country will continue with its flexible exchange rate and that any intervention would be rules-based.

Mexico's peso hit its strongest levels in more than 1-1/2 years this week, but Latin America's No. 2 economy has avoided using the direct intervention and capital controls that other emerging-market countries have used to tame currency gains.

The peso's strong gains have fueled speculation that Mexico could reinstate a rules-based mechanism of auctioning dollar "put" options, which could show authorities are growing uncomfortable with the pace of peso gains.

"We will continue with a free-float exchange rate policy," Videgaray said at an event hosted by U.S. news agency Bloomberg in Mexico City.

Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela told Reuters on Saturday that Mexico's currency commission, made up of members of the central bank and the finance ministry, had not discussed any new measures to try to slow the peso's advance.

"The currency committee's intervention will be as it has been until now: with rules that are made known previously and that aim to moderate abrupt variations," Videgaray said in response to a question.

Mexico's peso has surged more than 3 percent this month, backed by growing optimism about the government's ability to push long-stalled economic reforms through a divided Congress.

The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 4 percent on March 8 in what market players read as a bid to curb the appeal of the currency to yield-hungry investors.

While lower rates could deter some speculators, analysts expect the peso to keep gaining ground due to euphoria about the chance for reforms and potential credit-ratings upgrades.

The peso has yet to recover to the levels seen before late 2008, and the currency's relative cheapness has boosted Mexican exports amid sluggish global growth.

The Banco de Mexico warned on March 8 that heavy inflows could lead to an 'unnecessary' tightening in monetary conditions. A stronger peso could create drag on growth by crimping exporters' profits.

Economy Minister Ildefonso Guarjardo said at the same event on Thursday that any loss to Mexico's competitiveness would be offset by gains from the series of planned economic reforms, including key energy and tax bills due later this year.

Mexican lawmakers were set to vote on Thursday on a sweeping telecommunications bill that would threaten dominant companies with tougher regulation.