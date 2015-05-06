BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Home Corp announces pricing of public offering of class A common stock
* Taylor morrison home corporation announces pricing of public offering of class a common stock
MEXICO CITY May 6 The central bank of Mexico sold $52 million on Wednesday at an average price of 15.2586 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a recent slide in the peso currency. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
LONDON, May 2 Greece's short-dated government bond yields held steady on Tuesday morning after the debt-laden country agreed a deal on bailout reforms with its European creditors.