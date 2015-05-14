BRIEF-Moody's says Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing, external liquidity
* Moody's -Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing and external liquidity
MEXICO CITY May 14 The central bank of Mexico sold $52 million on Thursday at an average price of 15.1135 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a slide in the peso currency. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 1-1/2-year highs on Friday as the market took a breather from its rally since mid-April, while trading was also influenced by a mixed bag of earnings with Nissan Motor rising on a surprise dividend hike.