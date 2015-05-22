BRIEF-AG Mortgage Investment Trust announces "at the market" offering program of common stock
* AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. announces "at the market" offering program of common stock
MEXICO CITY May 22 The central bank of Mexico sold $52 million on Friday at an average price of 15.2788 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a recent slide in the peso currency. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
* AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. announces "at the market" offering program of common stock
* Hill-Rom holdings inc says on may 5, co's units entered into a loan and security agreement - sec filing